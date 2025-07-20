Youngsville man killed in single-vehicle crash

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Youngsville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that caused the car to go up in flames.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Blaze Lachappelle, 24, of Youngsville was traveling westbound in the 200 block of Southpark Road when, for reasons still under investigation, he left the roadway, struck a culvert, crossed over American Boulevard and hit a tree. The vehicle then caught on fire.

Lafayette Fire Department was able to pull Lachappelle from the vehicle, and he was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

This crash is still under investigation.