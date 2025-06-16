Youngsville man killed in Alabama motorcycle crash

A Youngsville man has died in a motorcycle crash in Alabama.

According to Alabama station WAKA, Jackson Poole, 21, was critcally injured when his motorcycle hit the rear of another motorcycle being driven by an Andalusia 19-year-old.

Alabama State Troopers told WAKA the crash happened at about 1:50AM yesterday on Covington County Road 102, near Alabama Highway 137, about 10 miles south of Andalusia.

Poole was taken to Andalusia Health for treatment but was transferred to HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, where he died, WAKA reports.

