Youngsville man accused of contractor fraud

Lafayette Parish, La. — A 45-year-old Youngsville man is accused of contractor fraud.

Travis Bass was hired to perform contractor services, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. Throughout the arrangement, the victim expressed dissatisfaction with the work and experienced delays in the renovation timeline that had been previously agreed upon with Bass. The victim contacted the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, where detectives learned Bass was not licensed in the State of Louisiana to conduct contractor work.

An arrest warrant was issued for Bass for one count of Residential Contractor Fraud. He later turned himself into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

This case remains ongoing and there are no further details being released at this time.