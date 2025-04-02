Youngsville Chamber announces new Farmers Market

The Youngsville Chamber of Commerce announces a new Farmers Market taking place in the City of Youngsville.

The Youngsville Farmers Market will be held on the second Saturday of each month with the first one kicking off on Saturday, April 12, 2025. The event will take place at Foster Memorial Park, 399 4th Street, Youngsville, from 8am to noon.

A variety of vendors are expected to be in attendance, offering everything from pet accessories to seasoning, food to arts and crafts. You can follow the Youngsville Farmers Market on Facebook to keep up to date on the latest event updates

They are still accepting vendors for the markets. If you're interested, you can apply through the Youngsville Chamber of Commerce's website here: https://www.youngsvillechamber.com/