Youngsville and Lafayette residents are winners in drawing

The drawing for the Love Our Schools Giveaway was held Thursday night, and the winners were announced.

Brandy Montreau of Youngsville won the 2025 Nissan Rogue and Jeff Trosclair of Lafayette won the 2025 Nissan Pathfinder.

Every dollar raised goes directly into Love Our Schools' missions, which have direct impact on students and teachers. To read more information on the programs and efforts of Love Our Schools, click here.

With this giveaway, folks bought $50 tickets for a chance to win a vehicle donated by Bob Giles at Giles Nissan Lafayette.