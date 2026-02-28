Young conservationists learn how Moncus Park's native plants are being nurtured

LAFAYETTE, La. — Friday afternoon, students got to learn more about what's being done in Lafayette Parish to nurture Louisiana's native plants.

That happened at Moncus Park as part of the Louisiana Wildlife Federation's annual convention. The Edgar Veillon Conservation Leadership Corps brought out undergraduate students from across Louisiana to help prepare them to be the next leaders in conservation.

"Our perspective at Louisiana Wildlife Federation is that anyone can be engaged in conservation and preservation of the outdoors, so we're really showing them how to be in leadership in their community, how to get engaged and that anyone can play a part in how we manage our natural resources," said Rebecca Triche, the executive director of LWF.

The Acadiana Native Plant Project and the Bayou Vermilion Preservation Association made presentations to the students to show what they're doing at the park to help native plants thrive. This includes their work with public education initiatives, pollinator gardens and more. Plus, students got the chance to explore the park and take a sneak peek into the master plan and vision for the future of the area.