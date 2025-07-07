You can use your library card to get free parking pass

Free parking passes to visit Moncus Park are now available to check out at the Lafayette Public Library thanks to a new partnership between the library and the park.

Patrons are invited to call any branch to check availability and then pick up a free parking pass using their library card: all that’s left to do is to go out and enjoy all the park has to offer.

The park is located at 2913 Johnston St. in Lafayette, and boasts scenic trails, a splash pad, a dog park, play areas, and more.

Each parking pass has a barcode on it. After enjoying their day at the park, patrons simply scan their parking ticket, then scan their parking pass at the parking lot kiosk. The pass will allow them to leave the lot without needing to pay the fee. Once a patron has scanned their pass, they can discard it as each pass is good for one visit. Each pass has an expiration date as well.

Moncus Park is the latest venue that has partnered with the library to get patrons free access to their facilities.

Patrons can also check out free family admission passes to several area museums, including the Acadiana Center for the Arts, Alexandre Mouton House/Lafayette Museum, Children’s Museum of Acadiana, Hilliard Art Museum, Lafayette Science Museum, and the Vermilionville Living History Museum & Folklife Park.

The library is proud to have these community partnerships that allow patrons to check out cultural and recreational experiences, in addition to all of the resources the library has to offer.

With a library card, you can access books and so much more! L

earn more about the Moncus Park parking passes by visiting this link: https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://lafayettepubliclibrary.org/services/museumpasses__;!!FJkDyvWmnr4!aho2ae4eBcZ7GmE2XCa_FRP3ICfIoRY5-8Z5XzvmZxaWXce4x80SWsFGHMAFccoA9s2zVpKjyqe5brFNeyhsbAZu655spQyz0O8$.