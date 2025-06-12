Workers detained while on the job at LPCC

People identified by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office as federal law enforcement detained several workers at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center Thursday.

UPDATE: LCG issued a statement to clarify the government's involvement in the project where people were detained Thursday.

"Lafayette Consolidated Government facilitated a purchase order on June 2, 2025 with David W. Stumpf, DBA: Stumpf Waterproofing Co. LLC to conduct emergency waterproofing repairs at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. It is LCG’s procedure, as part of our General Vendor Terms & Conditions, that vendors agree to ascertain and comply with all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations, and are responsible for their own actions and agents. At no time did LCG provide or contract directly with workers of Stumpf Waterproofing Co. LLC."

Here's the release from the Sheriff:

A federal investigation is underway after routine background checks on workers contracted by the Lafayette Consolidated Government revealed multiple individuals hired by the contractor appeared to be in the United States without proper legal documentation.

Though background checks on anyone entering the parish jail are required and routine, this is the first recorded instance of this nature within the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center (LPCC). Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) was contacted to confirm the workers’ status, and in connection with doing so, determined further investigation was appropriate.

Five individuals determined to be in the United States without legal documentation were detained by HSI agents.

Sheriff Mark Garber emphasized that the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office remains focused on its core mission to maintain the secure operation of the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and uphold the rule of law.

“We are committed to working collaboratively with local, state, and federal partners to address concerns that impact the safety and integrity of our parish jail and community,” said Sheriff Garber.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing, and all further inquiries should be made to the Lafayette Consolidated Government and Homeland Security Investigations. LPSO has no further details.

