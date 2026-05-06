Woman, two dogs killed in late-night mobile home fire

A woman and two dogs were killed in a Lafayette fire Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in the 1700 block of Eraste Landry Road at 11:36 p.m. on Tuesday. Neighbors reported smoke coming from the home. Emergency crews entered the smoke-filled home to search for possible occupants. The fire was contained to a bedroom and was quickly extinguished. The female victim was located in her bedroom, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Department.

The victim was identified as 74-year-old Helen Melancon. She resided at the home with her adult son. He was not home at the time of the fire. Two of the family dogs died in the fire as well, the spokesperson stated.

Investigators from the Lafayette Fire Department and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire originated in the bed. Investigators say the cause of the fire was most likely related to a cigarette. The victim was a smoker and known to smoke in bed, according to the spokesperson. Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating the manner and cause of death.