Woman shot inside vehicle in Youngsville; arrest made

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — A woman was found shot inside a vehicle in Youngsville around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Youngsville Police Department responded to reports of someone shot in a vehicle at the intersection of Lafayette Street (Youngsville Highway) and Copper Meadows Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she is in stable condition, according to police.

A man was taken into custody in connection to the shooting and was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

