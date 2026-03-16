Woman admits to embezzling $500K from employer

A former resident of Arnaudville has admitted to embezzling more than $500,000 from the medical clinic where she works.

Brooke Miller Duck, 31, of Midland, Texas, was formerly known as Brooke Miller Tauzin and lived in Arnaudville. She pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges. She's now facing up to 20 years in prison.

According to court documents, Duck was employed by two medical clinics with offices in Lafayette and Baton Rouge and had access to the clinics’ credit cards and bank accounts.

Between May 2020 and October 2023, Duck used the clinics’ credit cards for unauthorized, personal expenses and purchases, including a $15,000 payment for a time-share vacation property. She then used funds drawn from the clinics’ bank accounts to pay the credit card balances associated with those purchases.

Over the course of her scheme, Duck caused $539,451.41 in unauthorized transactions on the clinics’ credit cards for her personal use and financial gain.

“Brooke Duck now faces justice after spending years betraying the trust of her employer and treating that employer’s bank accounts like her own personal slush fund,” said United States Attorney Zachary A. Keller. “Frauds perpetrated by people like Mrs. Duck erode the trust that our Louisiana small businesses need to perform their critical work, and our Office stands ready to prosecute those abuses.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Secret Service, and the Lafayette Police Department investigated the case. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Daniel Siefker, Jr., with assistance from Paralegal Specialist Denise Duhon.