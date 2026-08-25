With historic SpaceX announcement, UL Lafayette is prepared to power Louisiana’s space future

BY UL LAFAYETTE COMMUNICATIONS

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette applauds the historic announcement that SpaceX will establish operations in Vermilion Parish and is fully prepared to support Louisiana’s emergence as a center for the commercial space industry.

University President Dr. Ramesh Kolluru congratulated Gov. Jeff Landry and Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois, whose “extraordinary leadership helped secure this transformational investment for Louisiana.”

“SpaceX’s arrival is not the beginning of UL Lafayette’s relationship with space. It is the next chapter in a story decades in the making — and Louisiana must seize this moment,” Kolluru said. “One of the world’s most consequential space companies is investing in our region. UL Lafayette will meet this opportunity by preparing talent, accelerating research and helping build the innovation economy that Louisiana needs.”

UL Lafayette has contributed to space exploration since the earliest days of the Space Age through the work of its alumni, faculty members, researchers and students. That history extends from the Apollo and Space Shuttle eras to NASA research, the International Space Station, student-built satellites and technologies for the Moon and Mars.

The University was also an early participant in the emerging field of computer science. In 1961, it established the first Association for Computing Machinery student chapter in the United States, now known as the ACM Alpha Chapter. Three years later, the University established the nation’s first master’s program in computer science.

That foundation has continued through generations of work in computing, engineering and the sciences. University researchers and students later gained national attention with CajunBot, an autonomous vehicle built for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Grand Challenge.

UL Lafayette also became the only university in Louisiana to design, build and successfully launch a functional satellite into space in 2007. The University has launched three satellites and is developing a fourth through its student-led Cajun Advanced Picosatellite Experiment program and the Nick Pugh Aerospace Electronics Research Laboratory.

Today, University researchers are advancing technologies that support space exploration and life beyond Earth, including methods for growing plants in microgravity and systems that convert waste into water, oxygen and energy.

Tuesday’s SpaceX announcement creates new opportunities to align the University’s academic programs, research enterprise and economic development resources with the needs of the commercial space sector. Those opportunities include industry-directed research, internships, co-ops, senior design projects, graduate education, continuing education and workforce development.

“This work did not begin today,” Kolluru said. “For generations, our students, faculty and graduates have advanced aerospace research and innovation. This announcement gives us an opportunity to align and accelerate those strengths — preparing the scientists, engineers, technologists, computer scientists, software developers, project managers, supply chain professionals and innovators this industry will need while helping established companies, suppliers and startups take root and succeed in Louisiana.”

UL Lafayette graduates are already contributing to the nation’s aerospace sector through careers at NASA, Blue Origin and other organizations. Six University alumni contributed their expertise to NASA’s Artemis II mission.

The University also helps Louisiana companies enter and compete in the aerospace marketplace. Since 2021, the Louisiana APEX Accelerator at UL Lafayette has assisted 16 clients that secured 136 NASA prime contracts and subcontracts with a combined value of more than $51 million.

As an R1 university, UL Lafayette conducts research at the highest level recognized by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. Its combination of applied research, academic programs, industry partnerships and workforce development positions the University to serve as an anchor for an emerging space and innovation corridor connecting Lafayette and the Vermilion coast.

“At UL Lafayette, we move different. We prepare before opportunity arrives, build the expertise our state will need and step forward when transformational moments come,” Kolluru said. “Our ambition is larger than having a launch site nearby. It is to ensure that the discoveries, companies, scientists, engineers and high-value jobs surrounding it grow here in Louisiana. We will Boldly Geaux — and help Louisiana lead.”