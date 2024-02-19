Winner of 1A's Small Biz Challenge moving into Sans Souci building

LAFAYETTE, La. — One Acadiana's (1A) Small Business Challenge is over, and a winner has been announced.

Part of 1A's Vibrant Acadiana initiative, the Small Business Challenge invited entrepreneurs to submit a dynamic food, retail or other creative business idea that would activate a prime location in downtown Lafayette.

Winning the challenge are Korey Champagne and Alexis Badon of Magnolia Pantry, 1A officials announced Monday morning.

As the winner, Champagne and Badon will receive a capital infusion of up to $100,000 and a lease on the historic Sans Souci building.

According to our partners at The Advocate, "The business will offer sweet and savory pies along with curated drinks, including teas, lemonade, coffee and cocktails."