What's in a name? Bishop Deshotel shares some insight

Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel of the Diocese of Lafayette, Louisiana, shares his insights on the significance behind the newly elected Pope choosing the name Leo XIV.

In this thoughtful reflection, he draws parallels to Pope Leo XIII—a “compromise pope” who defied expectations, lived to 93, and authored the groundbreaking encyclical Rerum Novarum, which shaped Catholic social teaching.

Bishop Deshotel also considers what this historical inspiration could mean for the Church today, particularly amid the rise of AI and digital evangelization.