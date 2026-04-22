What's happening at the Sun Community Center?

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The building that was Truman Elementary is now home to over 40 small business suites, executive office suites, and multipurpose training rooms. The spaces are ideal for creative and artistic studios, non-profit organizations, retail concepts, and shared workspaces. Pre-leasing is available along with move-in specials.

There will also be event and shared space rentals available. They will be open for public and private events with a community garden, an outdoor pavilion, and a track. For more information, visit the website here.