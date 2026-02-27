What to watch for this Gallbladder and Bile Duct Cancer Awareness month

LAFAYETTE, La. — It's Gallbladder and Bile Duct Cancer Awareness month, shining a light on these rare but serious cancers.

These cancers are often linked to gallstones, long-term inflammation and certain liver conditions. KATC spoke with a surgical cancer specialist at Ochsner Health about the potential risk factors and warning signs to watch for.

"So, symptoms of these cancers can be vague," said Dr. Patrick McLaren, a hepatobiliary surgeon at Ochsner Lafayette General. "Common symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, yellowing of the eyes and skin, changes in the color of the stool or urine or unexpected weight loss. If you experience any of these symptoms, you should consult with your health care provider."

There are a few things you can do to reduce your risk of developing one of these diseases.

"It's important to maintain a healthy lifestyle. That includes eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, avoiding smoking, treating chronic conditions, like obesity and diabetes, as well as following with your health care provider regularly," McLaren said. "This is especially important for patients with a family history of these cancers, as this can aid in early detection."