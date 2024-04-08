West Willow Bridge closure is coming up

The West Willow Street bridge will be closed for a couple of months for repairs.

Scott officials say that the closure will start on Monday, April 15, 2024, for approximately 60 to 90 days weather permitting. The bridge closure is necessary to allow crews to perform the needed bridge repairs.

Motorists heading eastbound from Mills Street towards the bridge will need to follow a designated detour route. This detour involves proceeding south on Mills Street, taking a right onto Delhomme Avenue, left turn onto Saint Mary Street, left turn onto Cameron Street, left turn onto Debonnaire Road. Keep driving north on Debonnaire Road until you reach West Willow Street, located to the east of the bridge.

Motorists heading westbound on West Willow Street towards the bridge will need to follow a specified detour route. This detour involves traveling south on Debonnaire Road, making a right turn onto Cameron Street, heading west on Cameron Street until you can make a right turn onto Saint Mary Street. Continue on Saint Mary Street until you can make a right turn onto Delhomme Avenue, and then turn left onto Mills Street. Keep driving on Mills Street until you reach West Willow Street, located to the west of the bridge.

Emergency vehicles will not have access across the West Willow Street bridge.

Detour routes will be posted during the bridge closure periods. There will be no vehicle width restrictions with this work.

A release states: City of Scott appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. If you have any questions, please contact Scott City Hall at (337) 233-1130.