West Monroe native appointed U.S. Attorney

MONROE, La. – Zachary A. Keller has been appointed to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. Mr. Keller took the oath of office in Monroe before Chief United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty on September 29, 2025, where he was joined by family, friends, law enforcement partners, and students from West Monroe High School, his alma mater.

“I am grateful for the honor and privilege of serving my home district in this role,” said Mr. Keller. “Together with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will work tirelessly to make Louisiana a safer place to live, work, raise a family, and run a business by combatting violent crime, gangs, child predators, immigration and financial fraud, and other criminal activity.”

Mr. Keller joined the Department of Justice as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of Florida in 2021, serving in civil, criminal, and appellate sections before concluding his service as a Deputy Chief in the Major Crimes section. As an Assistant U.S. Attorney, he investigated, prosecuted, and tried federal crimes involving firearms, violence, immigration, drugs, child exploitation, and a wide range of other criminal offenses. Mr. Keller also served as the Project Safe Neighborhood coordinator for the Major Crimes section at the time of his departure, where he worked with local and federal law enforcement to prosecute gun crime. Before serving at the Department, Mr. Keller worked as a consumer protection staff attorney for the Federal Trade Commission and an associate attorney in private practice.

Mr. Keller grew up attending public schools in West Monroe, Louisiana, and attended college at Louisiana State University, where he earned his degree summa cum laude while attending on full scholarship. Mr. Keller then earned his law degree from Yale Law School.

As U.S. Attorney, Mr. Keller is responsible for overseeing federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation involving the United States in the Western District of Louisiana. Mr. Keller will lead a dedicated team of approximately 70 federal prosecutors and staff located in Shreveport and Lafayette. The Western District of Louisiana covers 42 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes and roughly half its population, with offices in Shreveport, Lafayette, Alexandria, Monroe and Lake Charles.