West Farrell Road closures start Monday for resurfacing project

Drivers can expect lane shifts and detours during three weeks of roadwork between Kaliste Saloom and Settlers Trace
Posted

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A busy stretch of West Farrell Road in Lafayette is getting a fresh layer of asphalt starting Monday, and drivers should expect lane closures and detours while the work is underway.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Public Works Department is overseeing the project, which will resurface about a third of a mile between Kaliste Saloom Road and Settlers Trace Boulevard.

During construction, crews will close one lane at a time, with some intermittent full closures. Detour routes will be posted along Settlers Trace Boulevard, Old Settlement Road, Kaliste Saloom Road, and Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

City officials are urging drivers to allow extra travel time, follow posted signs, and use caution through the work zone. The project is expected to take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

