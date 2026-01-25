Weather Road Closures

Here are the reported road closures we have so far, sorted by parish:

LAFAYETTE PARISH

As of Sunday morning, the Lafayette Police Department has closed both the northbound and southbound lanes of University Avenue at the underpass, effective immediately. This closure is due to significant water accumulation, making the roadway impassable for motorists. LPD officers are currently on-site to monitor conditions and direct traffic. The roadway will remain closed until water levels recede and the area is deemed safe for travel. Motorists traveling through the area are urged to seek alternate routes to avoid delays. The Lafayette Police Department reminds all drivers to "Turn Around, Don't Drown" and never attempt to drive through standing water or around police barricades. Further updates will be provided as conditions change.

CALCASIEU PARISH

City of Lake Charles Update Regarding Local Overpasses

As of 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, the Enterprise Boulevard Overpass, between Fournet Street and the I-10 Service Road, and the Shattuck Street Overpass, between Opelousas Street and the I-10 Service Road, are closed due to the potential for icy road conditions. The overpasses will remain closed until further notice.

Currently, North Martin Luther King Highway remains an alternative route within the City of Lake Charles.