Weather Road Closures

Here are the reported road closures we have so far, sorted by parish:
LAFAYETTE PARISH
As of Sunday morning, the Lafayette Police Department has closed both the northbound and southbound lanes of University Avenue at the underpass, effective immediately. This closure is due to significant water accumulation, making the roadway impassable for motorists. LPD officers are currently on-site to monitor conditions and direct traffic. The roadway will remain closed until water levels recede and the area is deemed safe for travel. Motorists traveling through the area are urged to seek alternate routes to avoid delays. The Lafayette Police Department reminds all drivers to "Turn Around, Don't Drown" and never attempt to drive through standing water or around police barricades. Further updates will be provided as conditions change.
CALCASIEU PARISH
City of Lake Charles Update Regarding Local Overpasses
As of 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, the Enterprise Boulevard Overpass, between Fournet Street and the I-10 Service Road, and the Shattuck Street Overpass, between Opelousas Street and the I-10 Service Road, are closed due to the potential for icy road conditions. The overpasses will remain closed until further notice.
Currently, North Martin Luther King Highway remains an alternative route within the City of Lake Charles.
Local public safety agencies would like to remind residents that emergency services are not affected by these closures and should a resident need emergency assistance, dial 911. Motorists are urged to avoid travel on . roadways if possible. If travel is necessary, motorists should take caution while driving due to the possibility of ice that is not visible. Public safety employees and public works crews will be continuously monitoring street conditions. For more information on City of Lake Charles services, call (337) 491-1346, visit www.cityoflakecharles.com [cityoflakecharles.com] and follow www.facebook.com/LakeCharlesLouisiana [facebook.com]. To connect with community resources, dial 211. As always, in the event of an emergency, dial 911. Sign up to received alerts and notifications from the City of Lake Charles at Alerts & Notifications • CivicPlus Portal [portal.civicplus.com] or by texting LakeCharles to 38276.