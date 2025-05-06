Weather impacts on transit, trash

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) provides the following updates regarding public services on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in preparation for inclement weather.

Lafayette Transit System

Due to forecasted rain and flash flooding conditions, Lafayette Transit Services will have a delayed start of 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, to prioritize the safety of passengers and drivers.

AWS Waste Collections

Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) will maintain normal operations on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, including residential curbside collections. If you have any questions regarding your AWS collection services, please call 337-205-7710.