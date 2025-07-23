Wearing firefighter gear in summer heat shows the cost of heroism

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Standing under the Louisiana sun in full firefighter gear, it didn’t take long to break a sweat and hit a 110-degree body temperature.

Suiting up like a firefighter in triple digit heat

As triple-digit heat index values continue to grip Acadiana, I visited the Lafayette Parish Fire Department to gain insight into the daily challenges faced by firefighters. The mission: suit up and endure the physical demands of their protective gear in summer temperatures to get a complete understanding of what these firefighters experience and how easily the heat can enhance the challenges.

I was immediately impressed once I had the uniform on by what these people endure to step up and help save lives and property. My body temperature peaked over 109 degrees with the gear on for only minutes. The pavement temperature was only 106 degrees, and the outside temperature measured was roughly 80 degrees, with a heat index between 102 and 105 degrees while filming.

The firefighter uniform, designed to protect against flames and extreme heat, is heavy and layered. So while heat is blocked from getting in, it's also blocked from getting out. Leading to body temperatures rising quickly. Firefighters can fully gear up in under a minute and do so on the way to emergency calls.

The experience offered an up-close look at the strain fire fighters endure before even entering a burning building. From tight waist straps to neck-pressure helmets and gear that restricts airflow, every step in full uniform demands muscle, balance, and focus.

When I looked down, my glasses were slipping off my face due to sweat. It was hard to breathe, and the heat was radiating up from the ground at 107 degrees. My entire body was tiring, although it was hard to tell from the video; the best way I could describe it was that it felt like increased gravity if I had stepped off onto a larger planet.

Extreme heat conditions increase the risk of heat stroke, dehydration, and exhaustion, especially for firefighters. Fire departments across the state are reminding residents to stay hydrated, take breaks, and check on vulnerable neighbors.

Public Information Officer Alton Trahan explained that without actually trying on the gear, it's hard to understand the weight of it, quite literally and metaphorically, and he was absolutely right.

I couldn’t have understood it if I hadn’t tried it. It gave me a new perspective and a deeper respect for our firefighters.

While this may initially seem like a fun story about what the uniform is like, it is also a joint effort between KATC and the Lafayette Fire Department to bring awareness to the health risks that the summer heat can bring to individuals here in Acadiana. Here is some heat safety information to keep in mind:

A special thank you to all of the fire fighters who took the time to bring awareness to heat safety and risks today and walked me through this process.