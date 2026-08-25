Wastewater testing to start tomorrow in Riverbend

Weather permitting, LUS Wastewater crews will be smoke testing lines in the Riverbend neighborhood.

Door tag notices were distributed to homes and businesses in the area on Monday, August 24, 2026.

Approximately two weeks of testing will begin on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. During this time the public may see smoke exiting from roof plumbing vents. This standard preventative maintenance helps locate breaks and defects in the wastewater system.

Local fire and police departments have been notified of the testing schedule. Field crews will wear high-visibility uniforms and drive marked utility vehicles. A map of the specific testing zone is available below and also on https://map.lus.org/.

