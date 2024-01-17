Waste Management resumes service today

Waste Management collection resumed today, officials say.
"WM will resume collection service to our valued customers beginning today, Wednesday, January 17, safety and road conditions permitting," a release states.
Both residential and commercial customers will be serviced one day behind as follows:
- Tuesday customers will be collected on Wednesday.
- Wednesday customers will be collected on Thursday.
- Thursday customers will be collected on Friday.
- Friday customers will be collected on Saturday.
"WM thanks our valued customers for their patience and cooperation during this weather event," the release states.