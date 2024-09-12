Waste Management resumes collection in Acadiana

Waste Management will resume residential collection service in Acadiana beginning Friday, September 13, safety and road conditions permitting.

Youngsville



Wednesday customers will be serviced on Friday, September 13.

Thursday customers will be serviced on Saturday, September 14.

Recycling will resume on its regular schedule starting next week.

Broussard



Wednesday and Thursday customers will be serviced on their next regularly scheduled day.

Friday customers will be serviced as scheduled.

