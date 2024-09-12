Waste Management resumes collection in Acadiana

Waste Management will resume residential collection service in Acadiana beginning Friday, September 13, safety and road conditions permitting.
Youngsville
- Wednesday customers will be serviced on Friday, September 13.
- Thursday customers will be serviced on Saturday, September 14.
- Recycling will resume on its regular schedule starting next week.
Broussard
- Wednesday and Thursday customers will be serviced on their next regularly scheduled day.
- Friday customers will be serviced as scheduled.
