Warrant issued for former UL, current LSU football player

A Thibodaux man who once played for UL and now plays for LSU is wanted in connection with a fatal crash.

Kyren Lacy, 24, was a UL football player before he transferred to LSU, where he's now a wide receiver, is named in a warrant accusing him of negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless driving in the December 17 crash that left a 78-year-old man dead.

Troopers say they're talking to Lacy and his attorney about turning himself in; we'll update this story as soon as we have more information on that.

Lacy is accused in the crash which claimed the life of Herman Hall of Thibodaux. It happened on La. 20 near Perez Lane in Lafourche Parish.

Troopers say their investigation revealed that the crash occurred as a 2023 Dodge Charger was traveling south on LA Hwy 20. The driver of the Dodge, later identified as Lacy, "recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated No-Passing Zone."

Troopers say that, as Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge. Traveling behind the pickup was a 2017 Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the on-coming Dodge Charger. As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Kia Sorento.

Following the crash, Lacy drove around the crash scene and fled south on LA Hwy 20 without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash. Troop C was later notified that Hall, who was a passenger in the Kia Sorrento, succumbed to his injuries from the crash after being transported to a hospital for treatment. The drivers of both Kias also were transported to hospitals with injuries.

Troopers and LSP Detectives continued the investigation into the crash and through investigative means were able to identify the Dodge Charger and determine that Lacy was driving at the time of the crash. They obtained the warrant from state district court in Lafourche Parish.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.