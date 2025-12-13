Warming shelter to open in Lafayette ahead of freezing temperatures

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Consolidated Government is working with the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security to open a warming shelter ahead of this week's freezing temperatures.

This shelter, located at the Dupuis Recreation Center, is meant to provide refuge for the most vulnerable members of Lafayette Parish. It will open beginning at 4 p.m Sunday, Dec. 14, remaining open until Monday, when temperatures are expected to, once again, rise above freezing.

The recreation center is located at 1212 E. Pont Des Mouton Rd. in Lafayette. Anyone who would like to stay at the shelter can come in person to St. Joseph Diner at 613 W. Simcoe St. in Lafayette, starting at 3:30 p.m. Sunday for a ride to the shelter, or you can come directly to the shelter, beginning at 4 p.m. Anyone needing transportation assistance should call 211.