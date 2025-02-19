Warming shelter set for Lafayette

Lafayette officials say a warming shelter will be open today at 5 p.m. for folks who need it.

"In response to the freezing temperatures forecasted to affect Lafayette Parish on Wednesday and Thursday nights, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) and the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) will open a warming shelter to provide refuge for individuals experiencing homelessness or who lack adequate heat at the Dupuis Recreation Center (1212 E. Pont Des Mouton Road, Lafayette, LA) beginning at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, February 19, 2025," a release states.

Working in coordination with community partners, this collaborative effort works to ensure the safety and well-being of the most vulnerable members of our community during this anticipated cold weather event, the release states.

If you can't get to the center, you can get transportation from St. Joseph Diner (613 W. Simcoe Street) starting at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19.

If you can get to the center, it will open at 5 p.m.

The warming shelter will remain open until Friday when temperatures are expected to rise above the freezing mark.

NOTE: Due to the Dupuis Recreation Center serving as a warming shelter, all recreation center programming from Wednesday evening through Friday, including Brown Park Association basketball practice, has been canceled.