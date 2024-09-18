WANTED: Willing and able workers

The Acadiana Diversity Job Fair connects employers with a diverse applicant pool including persons with disabilities, justice involved and formerly incarcerated persons, and the general public.

This job fair is aimed at connecting people who want to work with employers who need workers. Some people with disabilities may not be aware of the job opportunities out there for them, organizers say.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

When: Wednesday, October 23rd, 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon

Where: Heymann Convention Center, 1373 S College Road, Lafayette, LA

Job seeker information: 337-347-9115

Businesses click here to register for an exhibit table

Here are some Job Seeker Resources:

Attending a Job Fair Tips | Effective Interview Skills (video) | Resume Tips (video)

This event is hosted by these community organizations:

Acadiana Society of Human Resource Management (ASHRM)

Autism Society Acadiana

Employment Solutions

Lafayette Consolidated Government

Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA)

Louisiana Workforce Commission/ Acadiana Workforce Solutions

Louisiana Rehabilitation Services

These agencies and groups provide resources for job-seekers:Acadiana Workforce Solutions - Career assistance, job training, work experience, career scholarships

Autism Society Acadiana - Resources for people with autism

Families Helping Families - Resource services to persons with disabilities and their families

Grand Canyon University - professional development sessions, FREE paraprofessional prep courses, information on education grants and funding

Lafayette Early Childhood- child care assistance

LA Department of Children and Family Services, Support Enforcement Services - resource information on child support services

LOFSA (LA Office of Financial Student Aid) - Resource services providing information on state scholarship and education grant programs to assist students in locating and obtaining the resources necessary to pursue and complete postsecondary education

Operation HOPE - offering a variety of resources including financial education, one-on-one coaching, pathways to home ownership, starting a business and more.

People First of Louisiana - People First is a statewide self-advocacy organization made up and led by people with disabilities. We support “choice” and “inclusion”. Self-advocacy and self-determination are the cornerstones of everything we do.

South Louisiana Community College Admissions- college enrollment for technical and associate degree programs

South Louisiana Community College Short-term training programs - Short-term workforce training programs in a variety of fields including: carpentry, CDL driver, computer technician, electrical, fiber optic installation, emergency medical technician, certified nurse assistant, medical billing and coding, phlebotomy technician, other health fields, heavy equipment, industrial maintenance technician, plumbing, power line worker, precision machining, fitter, welding, maritime and more.

Unitech Training Academy - career education training programs in a variety of areas including: dental assistant, medical assistant, EKG/phlebotomy, pharmacy technician, massage therapy, early childhood ancillary certificate, medical billing and coding, IT support specialist

University of Louisiana System Compete LA Program - Resource assistance for individuals who have some college education but have not completed a bachelors degree. Assistance to navigate pursuing education through various institutions across the state.

VITA (Volunteer Instructors Teaching Adults) - Free classes to students who wish to study to earn their high school equivalency or study to learn the English language.

These companies are looking for workers:

Acadian Companies - emergency medical responder, emergency medical technician, paramedics

Acadiana Legal Services Corporation- staff attorney, accounting manager, paralegal, and more

Baton Rouge Community College - faculty and instructor positions in a variety of fields

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana- claims specialist, software engineer manager, health policy consultant, and more

Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana- youth development professionals, AmeriCorps enrichment coaches, volunteers

CDR General Services LLC - staffing for a variety of positions including welders, machine operators, sales and more.

Charter Schools USA - teachers, daily substitutes, finance, accounting, IT technicians

Courtesy Automotive Group - sales associates, auto technicians, auto body repair, parts specialist

Ernest P Breaux Electrical - laborer/ potential electrical apprentice, journeyman electrician

ESS Support Services - cook, steward, executive steward

FBC of Lafayette (Flowers Bakery) - plant maintenance worker, general production operator

FedEx Corporation- part-time package handlers

First Solar - technical group lead, maintenance technician, manufacturing engineering technician

FlexForce Employment Pros, Inc - clerical positions, manufacturing, welders/ fitters, machine operators, warehouse, forklift operators, class A or B CDL drivers

Grambling State University - variety of positions including faculty positions in a variety of areas, administrative, data analyst, and more.

Goodwill Industries of Acadiana - retail associates, retail manager in training, lawncare, janitorial services, and more. Goodwill also offers a variety of resource services including HiSET, critical assistance, employment services, and more.

GIS (Grand Isle Shipyard) - offshore welders and fitters, specialty service technicians, blaster painter, A & B operators and more

Gulf Coast Marine Fabricators - fitters, welders, riggers

Hearts of Hope - mental health and advocacy interns & volunteers

KADN News 15 - multimedia journalist, account executive

Lafayette Consolidated Government - equipment operator II, equipment operator III, equipment operator IV, fleet mechanic and more

Lafayette Parish Council on Aging, Inc - nutrition site aides, sitters, homemakers

Lafayette Police Department - police officer

Louisiana Board of Regents - various positions

Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry - Agricultural lab scientist, lab technicians, forestry program director, and more

Louisiana Department of Civil Service - A variety of state government job openings statewide

Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism- parks staff, administrative, and more

Louisiana Department of Justice - clerical positions, attorneys, investigators and more

Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections - corrections officers, probation and parole officers, nurses, mental health specialists

Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development (DOTD) - engineering, engineering technicians, and a variety of other career areas

Louisiana Division of Administration - IT statewide application developers, accountant, IT statewide associate analyst, administrative coordinator

Louisiana Housing Corporation - housing specialist 1,2,3

Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice - social services counselor, juvenile justice specialist, probation and parole officer

Louisiana Real Estate Commission/ Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board- regulatory staff of real estate licenses for agents and appraisers

LSU AgCenter - Administrative coordinator, nutrition educator, research farm assistant, research farm specialist, extension associate, assistant agent, and more

Moncla- operators, drillers, derrick man

Opelousas General Health System - registered nurse (RN), licensed practical nurse (LPN), phlebotomist, medical assistant, receptionist, admission counselor

ShareCare USA - case manager, direct service worker, drivers

Sodexo - environmental services (EVS) attendant, food service worker, host/ hostess, patient tray delivery, utility worker

SOWELA Technical Community College - adjunct instructors and instructors in a variety of fields

Sterling Automotive Group - automotive technicians, automotive sales consultants, auto body technicians

Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana - IT application developer, accountant, retirement benefits analyst, intern

University of Louisiana at Lafayette - administrative, custodial, faculty positions and more

Vitalant - phlebotomist, lab technicians, drivers, warehouse workers

Walgreens - customer service associates, pharmacy technicians, shift leads

Wal-Mart Stores - stocker, digital shopper, cashiers, and more

White Glove Interior Care - custodial service technician, floor technician

World Builder System- independent financial agent