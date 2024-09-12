Want to volunteer for the 50th Festivals? We've got the details here!

Festivals Acadiens et Créole, one of Louisiana's most cherished cultural celebrations, is thrilled to announce exciting volunteer opportunities for its 50th Anniversary edition.

As they gear up for this year's event, from October 11 to 13, organizers say they are calling upon enthusiastic individuals to volunteer and be a part of the event.

“Over the past 50 years, our success and growth have been largely due to the hard work and commitment of our volunteers," says Kelly Stewart, Volunteer Coordinator for Festivals Acadiens et Créoles. "They love Festivals Acadiens et Créoles as much as we do. Their efforts have been instrumental in our achievements. We look forward to working with old friends and new faces this year and for years to come.”

As a Festivals Acadiens et Créoles volunteer, you can choose where you want to volunteer and how much time you'd like to contribute. In return for your time, volunteers will receive a free t-shirt and a front-row seat at the best Cajun and Creole music event in Acadiana, where you can meet people from all over the world.

To sign up, go here: Sign-up to Volunteer

There's an orientation meeting on October 9 at 6 p.m. at Girard Park; meet under the large covered paviolion near the basketball court.