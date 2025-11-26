Want to get rid of a tangled mess of lights? Here you go!

Lafayette, LA – Residents are encouraged to recycle their old or unwanted holiday lights instead of discarding them. Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has set up several designated drop-off locations where residents can safely dispose of their holiday lights.

This recycling service will be available from November 26, 2025, until January 11, 2026.

According to LCG Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret, “If you want to recycle holiday lights, remember, light strands are made with materials and components that require specialized recycling facilities, and the lights do not belong in the green curbside cart,” Foret explained. “By recycling holiday lights, residents help better manage resources and prevent these lights from spending years decomposing in a landfill.”

Residents can drop off their holiday lights at any of the below locations beginning Wednesday, November 26.



Acadiana Park Nature Station: 1205 E. Alexander Street

Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center: 410 Dugas Road

City Hall: 705 W. University Avenue

East Regional Library: 215 La Neuville Road

Main Library: 301 W. Congress Street

South Regional Library: 6101 Johnston Street

West Regional Library: 501 Old Spanish Trail

Comeaux Recreation Center: 411 W. Bluebird Drive

Dupuis Recreation Center: 1212 E. Pont Des Mouton Road

Heymann Recreation Center: 1500 S. Orange Street

Robicheaux Recreation Center: 1919 Eraste Landry Road

Girard Recreation Center: 500 Girard Park Drive

Acadiana Campground: 1201 E. Alexander Street

Quick Facts:



Service Duration: November 26, 2025, through January 11, 2026.

What to Recycle: All types of string lights, including broken or non-functional strands.

Guidelines: Light strands only. No packaging, plastic, or Styrofoam.

LCG urges residents to make use of this opportunity to keep Lafayette environmentally conscious this holiday season.

For more information, visit lafayettela.gov/holidaylights [storymaps.arcgis.com].