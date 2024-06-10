W. Congress bridge to close for repairs

The W. Congress Street Bridge in the 4800 block near Rue du Belier, will be closed starting Wednesday, June 12.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic for repairs, LCG officials say. The closure is expected to last two to three months.

"During this time, detour routes will be clearly posted to guide drivers around the construction zone. Local access will be maintained to ensure residents and businesses in the immediate area are minimally impacted," a release states.

Here are the Detour Routes:

