Vote for Lafayette - USA Today's Best Place to Visit for Fall

Lafayette has been nominated for Best Place to Visit for Fall in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Over the next four weeks, the public can vote for their favorite destination once per day until voting closes on Monday, September 7, at 10:59 a.m.

The top 10 winners will be revealed on Wednesday, September 16, at 11 a.m. Lafayette is proud to be recognized for its unique blend of culture, food, and outdoor activities, making it an ideal destination for fall travelers.

“For three consecutive years, Lafayette has earned national recognition as one of America’s best destinations to experience fall—a testament to the culture, hospitality, and quality of life that make our community unique,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet.

"Fall is a great time to visit the area with many of our wonderful festivals taking place. We appreciate USA Today's 10Best for recognizing that, and we encourage everyone to vote daily so the rest of the world can know what a special place this is," says Ben Berthelot, President and CEO of Lafayette Travel.

To vote for Lafayette, Louisiana, and help secure its spot as a top fall destination, visit https://10best.usatoday.com/qr/63730/.

This marks the third consecutive year Lafayette has been nominated for USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Place to Visit for Fall. Lafayette placed fourth in 2024 and third in 2025.