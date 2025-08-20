Volunteers needed to spruce up local schools

Parish Proud Day presented by Giles Automotive and in partnership with Love Our Schools is set for September 20.

The day is a service project that brings volunteers together to help out at Lafayette Parish schools.

This year, there will be projects at Acadiana High, Scott Middle, L. Leo Judice Elementary, and Westside Elementary. The projects include painting, planting, spreading gravel, picking up litter, and more.

Volunteer check-in and parking will open at 8:00 AM at Acadiana High School, followed by opening ceremonies at 8:45 AM.

Projects will run from about 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Volunteers will get:



Free T-shirts & swag bags (first come, first served!).

Breakfast by McLaff, savory snacks from Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, cookies from Whataburger and ice cream from Red River Bank - because hard work deserves good food!

Coca-Cola beverages to keep you fueled and refreshed.

Edutainment for the kiddos! Characters and facepainting by CYT and activities presented by the Children’s Museum of Acadiana.

Come meet the Lafayette Ballers basketball team! Snap a photo and grab an autograph.

Bring your paper and electronics for safe disposal - Secure Shredding & Recycling will be onsite to securely shred and recycle them!



Volunteering with a team? Be sure to note your organization's name on the registration form so we can keep your group together.

If you'd like to participate, you can register here.