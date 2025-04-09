Volunteers needed for Serve Day at Lafayette High School

Join Love Our Schools for a special Serve Day at Lafayette High School as they prepare to move to a brand-new facility. Volunteers are needed May 17 to help pack and move school materials from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

If you have hand trucks or moving dollies, please bring them to assist with moving boxes. Your support will help ensure students and staff a smooth and efficient transition.

Love Our Schools is seeking 300 volunteers.

Click here to register, or if you have specific questions about how you or your group can participate, please call 337-375-0809.

