Volunteers come together to beautify campuses during Parish Proud Day

SCOTT, La. — Volunteers joined up this Parish Proud Day to clean up the campuses of four schools in Scott, all while strengthening community spirit.

A group of volunteers met up at Acadiana High School Saturday morning before being sent out on their service projects across four schools in Scott: Acadiana High, Scott Middle, L. Leo Judice and Westside Elementary. Volunteers picked up trash, cleaned and painted, beautifying and revitalizing the campuses.

Volunteer projects like this do good for the schools, but according to Parish Proud Day organizers, they do even more for those who come out to work.

"I think what's cool, too, is just building those connections within your community and seeing that you can contribute and you can make a difference, whether, again, it's painting or graveling—that is a huge transformation, and I know a lot of our principals and students and teachers have said how valued they feel by having this outpouring of love," said Sarah Swinney, director of community engagement for Parish Proud.