Volunteers beautify Beaver Park with 35 Bald Cypress Trees

LAFAYETTE, KATC — On a crisp Saturday morning, volunteers from across the parish gathered at Beaver Park in Lafayette to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty for a good cause. The group, organized by Parish Proud, took part in an environmental initiative aimed at beautifying the park and promoting sustainability by planting 35 native bald cypress trees.

Kiara Martin, a University of Louisiana Admissions Coordinator, was one of the first-time tree planters on the day. She shared her thoughts on the significance of the event. “Mother Earth is so precious, we’ve got to take care of her,” Martin said, echoing the sentiment of the volunteers who came together to support the community’s green space.

The bald cypress trees, known for their resilience and adaptability to wetland environments, were selected for their many environmental benefits. These trees help with erosion control near ponds and lakes, offering a natural way to protect the park’s shoreline while enhancing its beauty.

For Martin, the experience was an eye-opener. “This was my first time planting a tree,” she admitted. “It wasn’t as hard as I thought it would be. It was actually a pretty simple process. I do feel like I learned a lot though.” One key takeaway for Martin was the importance of proper tree planting techniques, something she didn’t realize until the event.

“A lot of people think when you’re planting mulch, it needs to be in a volcano shape, but it should actually be a donut. And when you’re digging the hole, it doesn’t need to be too deep—it’s better if it’s in a bowl style,” Martin explained.

Her newfound knowledge of tree care inspired her to take action beyond the event. “I love that I was able to learn something new. So, I’m going to go home and buy a tree and plant one myself,” she said with enthusiasm.

The effort to plant these trees is part of a larger ongoing commitment by the community to enhance the natural landscape and promote environmental education. As more residents like Martin discover the joys of tree planting, the hope is that more people will take up similar initiatives in their own backyards, further enriching the area’s green spaces.

The tree-planting event at Beaver Park not only strengthened the bond between community members but also contributed to a greener, healthier environment for future generations.

Looking for volunteer opportunities? Click the link below

https://parishproud.org/