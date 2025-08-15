Viral breastfeeding tips could waste stored milk

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A viral trend on popular social media platforms has reportedly caused breastfeeding mothers to lose their collected breast milk and colostrum. A local nurse sat down with KATC to explain what is happening and provide accurate information to the community to help mothers preserve their milk supply.

Alye Hilton is a registered nurse with Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital. She also holds a certification as a Breastfeeding Specialist. She explains that recently, mothers are coming in with improperly collected breast milk and colostrum. Recently, some of these incidents have been influenced by social media, suggesting incorrect collection methods and mothers not realizing what is correct versus inaccurate when it comes to preserving their colostrum. Unfortunately, when this happens, it cannot be used for feeding the mother's baby.

To help avoid this tremendous loss, Hilton offers advice on how mothers can properly collect their breast milk and colostrum, as well as how to transport it safely, ensuring it remains usable for feeding their baby.

Here are some questions Alye Hilton, R.N., answers:

Q: What is colostrum?

The first milk that mothers produce is rich in nutrients and antibodies for their newborns.

Q: How is colostrum different from breast milk?

Colostrum is thicker and packed with antibodies, while breast milk contains more fat, lactose, and volume.

Q: Why are these important?

Both support the baby’s nutrition and immune system; breastfeeding also helps the mom’s mental health.

Q: Should moms collect colostrum at home?

Only if advised by a healthcare provider.

Q: What is the correct way to collect colostrum at home?

Use sterile containers only, label them with the time and date, and freeze properly. Keep them frozen during transport. Please notify nurses upon arrival so that they can ensure it remains frozen until needed.

Some common mistakes that are occurring, preventing the colostrum from being usable are:



Collecting colostrum at home without first consulting a healthcare provider

Using non-sterile containers or failing to label with date and time

Not keeping colostrum properly frozen when bringing it to the hospital

Allowing colostrum to thaw too early, which means it can only be used within 24 hours, sometimes babies aren’t born in time to use it safely

Hilton is currently planning to take a certification exam in September, which would earn her the International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) credential designation. This designation would be added to her title, bringing even more services to the community that Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital will offer to patients.

