Victim in Alcide Dominique Drive shooting has died

The victim in the Alcide Dominque Drive shooting has died, Lafayette Police say.

The shooting happened around noon in the 100 block of Alcide Dominque Drive, at an apartment complex there. The victim was shot there, and fled on food to Rosewood Avenue, where he collapsed. Lafayette Police found him and gave him medical aid until he could be transported to a hospital, where he later died.

"Crime scenes were established at both locations and LPD Investigators were called out to the scene. LPD Investigators are now working diligently to piece together the elements, which lead up to the shooting incident. The victim’s information shall be released upon proper next of kin notification being made. More information shall follow as it is developed," a release states.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.