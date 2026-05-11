Victim identified in Pinhook shooting

LAFAYETTE PARISH — On 5/10/2026 at 4:31 a.m., the Lafayette Police Department responded to a shooting in the Whataburger parking lot located at 1845 W. Pinhook Rd. Shortly afterwards, they were notified that the victim of the shooting was transported to a local hospital by a personal vehicle. Upon arrival at the local hospital, the victim was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

The victim in said incident has been identified as Nathaniel Julian, 21, of Breaux Bridge, LA. This incident remains under investigation, and additional information will be released as it is developed.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the "Submit a Tip" tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.