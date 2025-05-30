Veteran's Resource Event planned for Saturday

Veterans, Active Duty, National Guard, Reservists and their families are invited to a free veteran resource fair on Saturday, May 31.

The event is set for 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Domingue Rec Center on Mudd Avenue in Lafayette.

Attendees will be able to:

Meet local veteran-focused organizations

Access community resources

Health and wellness support

Job, housing and benefit assistance

Meet with LDVA, who will be on site assisting with claims

The event is presented by Post 69 Veterans Outreach and Lafayette Post 69 American Legion.

Here's a flyer: