Veteran's Resource Event planned for Saturday

Veterans, Active Duty, National Guard, Reservists and their families are invited to a free veteran resource fair on Saturday, May 31.
The event is set for 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Domingue Rec Center on Mudd Avenue in Lafayette.
Attendees will be able to:
Meet local veteran-focused organizations
Access community resources
Health and wellness support
Job, housing and benefit assistance
Meet with LDVA, who will be on site assisting with claims
The event is presented by Post 69 Veterans Outreach and Lafayette Post 69 American Legion.
Here's a flyer: