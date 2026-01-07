Veterans organization honors local law enforcement with appreciation luncheon

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A veterans organization partnered with a local grocery store to honor law enforcement officers with a special luncheon at the Lafayette Police Department.

Once Was Incorporated teamed up with Super One Foods to host an early Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event featuring a "Meal of Remembrance." The organizations served plate lunches to local agencies from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event is part of an ongoing series by the veterans group to honor the service of law enforcement officers in the community.

