Veterans organization honors local law enforcement with appreciation luncheon

The "Meal of Remembrance" served plate lunches to local agencies from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as part of an ongoing series to honor officers
Veterans group hosts law enforcement appreciation luncheon in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE PARISH — A veterans organization partnered with a local grocery store to honor law enforcement officers with a special luncheon at the Lafayette Police Department.

Once Was Incorporated teamed up with Super One Foods to host an early Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event featuring a "Meal of Remembrance." The organizations served plate lunches to local agencies from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event is part of an ongoing series by the veterans group to honor the service of law enforcement officers in the community.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

