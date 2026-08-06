Veterans invited to Agent Orange Awareness Day event

Once Was Inc. invites all veterans and their spouses to honor those affected by Agent Orange and recognize their service and sacrifice during their Agent Orange Awareness Day Meal of Remembrance.

The event is set for Monday, August 10, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the City of Broussard Event Center, 406 B East Madison Street, Building B,

Broussard, La.

The meal will be catered by Veteran Charles R. Goff, owner of Old Cypress Cajun Seasoning.

"This special gathering provides an opportunity for remembrance, fellowship, and appreciation as we recognize the lasting impact of Agent Orange on our nation's veterans and their families," a release states.

Registration is encouraged. You can scan the QR code below to reserve your seat:

Here's a flyer: