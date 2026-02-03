Veterans honored during National Freedom Day meal in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Veterans and their families gathered earlier today at Pa Davis Park for a National Freedom Day meal honoring service, sacrifice and the meaning of freedom.

The event was hosted by Once Was Inc. in partnership with the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office. Organizers said National Freedom Day marks the signing of the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery in the United States.

Racquel and Michael Edmond with Once Was Inc. said the day traces back to Major Richard Wright, a formerly enslaved man who later became a major in the U.S. Army and pushed for national recognition of the amendment’s signing.

“We’re observing National Freedom Day… the initiative of Major Richard Wright… and his desire was to celebrate the signing of the 13th Amendment,” the Edmonds said.

The Edmonds said the meal also served as a way to recognize local veterans and provide a space for fellowship, adding their organization offers monthly opportunities for veterans to come together.

