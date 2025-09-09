Veterans have opportunity for free electrical training program in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Six Louisiana veterans have the opportunity to train for a career in the electrical field at no cost through fully funded scholarships at Unitech Training Academy in Lafayette.

Free Electrical Training Opportunity for veterans

The academy is offering six full scholarships for its electrical training program, which combines hours of classroom lecture with hours of hands-on shop experience. Unitech has partnered with Acadiana Verterans Alliance and The Boot to provide the funding for the scholarships. The six-month program is open to any veteran in Louisiana who holds a high school diploma or GED equivalent and can provide proof of service with a DD-214 form. To apply contact Unitech Training Academy in Lafayette or follow the link at the bottom of the article.

The course prepares students to enter the workforce as electrical trainees under licensed contractors. Prior students who have completed the new program have gone on to work with companies such as First Solar, and Unitech’s career services department assists with job placement. The academy’s goal is to achieve employment for all graduates.

Unique hands on training materials are provided in this one of a kind program, as the head instructor, Mr. Donald Picard, a Master Electrician with over 30 years of experience, custom built a replica of home interior wiring for hands on practice. Unitech says students even help with small projects such as changing light switches out around campus to learn even more.

Enrollment is ongoing with new class start times offered regularly. Morning and evening classes are available, each running roughly five hours per day, with daytime classes running Monday through Friday and evening classes running Monday through Thursday. The electrical program takes a little under 6 months to complete.

For more information on maintaining program requirements, including academic performance, veterans are encouraged to contact Unitech Training Academy directly or go to their website here

