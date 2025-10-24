Veterans Cup golf tournament to salute veterans in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Veterans Cup golf tournament is being held Saturday, Oct. 25 at the Jay & Lionel Hebert Golf Course as a salute to our veterans.

"You don't have to be a veteran to come out and enjoy. If you want to just come out and hang out in the scene, there's going to be a lot of people, cigars, drinks and entertainment," said Chris Arceneaux, director of PGA Hope Program of Lafayette, who is putting on the event. "We want to encourage everybody to come out and just learn something new."

This is a three-person golf scramble. It begins with brunch and registration at 9 a.m. There will be a shotgun start at 11 a.m.

The entry fee is $100/person or $300/team. To register, click here.