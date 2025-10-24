Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Veterans Cup golf tournament to salute veterans in Lafayette

Veterans Cup golf tournament to salute veterans in Lafayette
Posted

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Veterans Cup golf tournament is being held Saturday, Oct. 25 at the Jay & Lionel Hebert Golf Course as a salute to our veterans.

"You don't have to be a veteran to come out and enjoy. If you want to just come out and hang out in the scene, there's going to be a lot of people, cigars, drinks and entertainment," said Chris Arceneaux, director of PGA Hope Program of Lafayette, who is putting on the event. "We want to encourage everybody to come out and just learn something new."

This is a three-person golf scramble. It begins with brunch and registration at 9 a.m. There will be a shotgun start at 11 a.m.

The entry fee is $100/person or $300/team. To register, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.