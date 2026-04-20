Vermilionville seeking nominees for Creole heritage award

Vermilionville now is accepting nominees for the Richard J. Catalon Sr. Creole Heritage Award.

"This prestigious award was established in 2004 honoring one of the museum’s first artisans, Richard J. Catalon, Sr.," a release states. "Shortly after retirement, Mr. Catalon became engaged in his “dream job” at Vermilionville. Finally, he could talk about his life experiences as a Creole. For over ten years, Mr. Catalon worked in the Mouton House and regaled many visitors from around the world with the Creole history, often in his fluent French Creole language. He was known to visit schools to educate students on the history of the culture and traditions, and to encourage the Creole language."

Vermilionville’s annual Creole Culture Day started in 2003 in memory of Mr. Catalon.

The award honors contributions made by individuals who actively promote the advancement of the Creole Culture through language, food, art, music, dance, Creole language studies, education and traditions. Individuals who demonstrate any of the following characteristics should apply or be nominated:

• Ambassador or promoter of the Creole Culture or heritage;

• Involvement in local cultural organization(s);

• Displaying character values as a role model for future generations.

To date, twenty-one local leaders have received the award for their outstanding contributions to the community and the culture. Nomination forms are available online here.

The deadline for nominations is May 19, 2026. The award recipient will be announced at the Annual Creole Culture Day Celebration at Vermilionville, June 7, 2026. Call Vermilionville with any questions or to get a paper nomination form, 337-233-4077.