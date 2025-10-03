Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vermilionville hosts Families Day for Grand Réveil Acadien, October 14

LAFAYETTE, La. — Celebrate Grand Réveil Acadien Families Day on October 14 at Vermilionville.

They’ll have events and presentations throughout the village. Admission is free, and food and beverages are available for purchase.

Here is the schedule:

Performance Center

10:00-11:00 Vielle Maniére
10:15 – Opening Remarks
LA-Acadie, Mayor/ President, Lt. Governor
11:00 – 1:00 Luke Huval Band
1:00 – 2:00 Birth of Cajun Culture Play by Warren and Mary Perrin
2:00 – 4:00 The Revelers (Blake Miller)

School House and Chapel

10:30 – 11:30 Zachary Richard (en Français in the School House)
11:30 – 12:00 Peggy Feehan and Jonathan Olivier of CODOFIL (Chapel)
12:00 – 12:30 Noah Arceneaux (Chapel)
2:15 – 2:45 Greg Woods (Chapel)
2:45 – 3:15 Jason Theriot (Chapel)

Festive Area

11:00 – 1:00 Mardi Gras Mingling
11:00 – 2:00 Cajun Food Sampling

Historic Houses

10:30 – 3:00 Family Reunions and French Tables

Maison Acadienne

11:30 – 12:30 Vieille Maniére

Old School House

11:30 – 3:00 French Tables

