Vermilionville hosts Families Day for Grand Réveil Acadien, October 14

LAFAYETTE, La. — Celebrate Grand Réveil Acadien Families Day on October 14 at Vermilionville.
They’ll have events and presentations throughout the village. Admission is free, and food and beverages are available for purchase.
Here is the schedule:
Performance Center
10:00-11:00 Vielle Maniére
10:15 – Opening Remarks
LA-Acadie, Mayor/ President, Lt. Governor
11:00 – 1:00 Luke Huval Band
1:00 – 2:00 Birth of Cajun Culture Play by Warren and Mary Perrin
2:00 – 4:00 The Revelers (Blake Miller)
School House and Chapel
10:30 – 11:30 Zachary Richard (en Français in the School House)
11:30 – 12:00 Peggy Feehan and Jonathan Olivier of CODOFIL (Chapel)
12:00 – 12:30 Noah Arceneaux (Chapel)
2:15 – 2:45 Greg Woods (Chapel)
2:45 – 3:15 Jason Theriot (Chapel)
Festive Area
11:00 – 1:00 Mardi Gras Mingling
11:00 – 2:00 Cajun Food Sampling
Historic Houses
10:30 – 3:00 Family Reunions and French Tables
Maison Acadienne
11:30 – 12:30 Vieille Maniére
Old School House
11:30 – 3:00 French Tables