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Vehicle crashed into home in Scott

scott vehicle crash into home
Scott Fire Department
scott vehicle crash into home
Posted

SCOTT, La. — Scott Fire Department and Lafayette Squad was called to the 100 block of Notre Dame Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into a house, trapping the driver and pinning the home's occupant to a wall.

The house's occupant was in bed at the time and became pinned beneath the vehicle against a wall. According to LFD, they were able to remove the vehicle from atop the man using airbags and a wench, and he was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle's driver was also safely removed from the vehicle and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the information gathered, it seems the driver may have experienced a medical emergency, causing the vehicle to leave the road and crash into the home.