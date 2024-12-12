Vacant house damaged by fire; neighbors say squatters were living there

No injuries were reported after a vacant home burned early Thursday in Lafayette.

Lafayette firefighters were called to the 200 block of Chester Street just before 7 a.m. Thursday, and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

Emergency crews entered the dwelling, assuming occupants, to conduct search operations. The dwelling was not occupied at the time of the fire.

Neighbors informed fire officials that an individual(s) has been squatting in the dwelling. The home sustained heavy fire damage.

Fire officials are continuing their investigation into the cause of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call Lafayette Fire Department at 337-291-8716.